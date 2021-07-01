Rio Ferdinand tells Jadon Sancho three things he has to do to be a success at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has given some key advice to Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho as he nears a move to Old Trafford.

Sancho has long been linked with Man Utd and it now looks like the endless transfer rumours are coming to an end as the deal is close to being made official.

The England international should be a terrific signing for the Red Devils, and Ferdinand believes there are three key things he needs to do to be a hit with his old club.

MORE: Haaland reacts to Sancho joining Manchester United

Discussing the Sancho transfer, Ferdinand called on the 21-year-old to immerse himself in the club, work hard, and entertain.

“Just immerse yourself in everything about the club,” Ferdinand said.

“Just work hard and make sure that everything you do is about being a success at Manchester United and being the best you can be there.

“Don’t let anything sidetrack you or take you away.

“Be you, entertain, end product is what you’re about and just bring that to the table.

“But that focus, please, your energy and focus, just be solely football.”

Sancho is set to be handed the famous no.7 shirt at United once the move officially goes through.