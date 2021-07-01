Jadon Sancho to Man Utd transfer will see Red Devils star give up special squad number for new signing

The Jadon Sancho to Man Utd transfer saga is finally nearly over after over a year of heavy speculation.

The Borussia Dortmund star agreed terms with Manchester United last summer, only for a deal to fall through, but the two clubs have now finally agreed terms on the move.

And upon moving to Old Trafford, it looks like Sancho will be given a very special shirt number, with Edinson Cavani ready to give up his no.7 jersey for the new arrival.

Sancho looks to have all the attributes to become the latest great no.7 for United, who have a history of great wingers wearing that shirt.

David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo are the most recent examples of legendary figures who donned that special jersey, and Sancho could be the club’s next great talisman from wide areas.

It is not yet clear when this huge piece of transfer news will be made official, but it’s been given the ‘Here we go!’ treatment by Fabrizio Romano, so it shouldn’t be too long now.