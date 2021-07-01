Jadon Sancho’s wages after Manchester United transfer have been revealed

The wage that Jadon Sancho will earn after signing for Manchester United has been revealed by The Athletic.

It was announced on Thursday afternoon that, after a long, agonising wait for the Man United faithful, the club have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for his transfer.

Sancho will presumably join up with his new Man United teammates after England are knocked out of, or win, Euro 2020.

The 21-year-old will have plenty to smile about upon his return to Manchester, too.

As reported by The Athletic, Sancho will earn an initial £250k-a-week for five years at Man United, banking a total of £65m.

That’s excluding bonuses, too, with the report explaining how Sancho may earn another £50k-a-week on top of that, a total of £300k-a-week, £15.6M-a-year and £78m over a five-year contract.

Having Sancho on their books is not going to be cheap for Man United, the promise he has shown in his early years, they clearly feel as though he’s worth the investment.

