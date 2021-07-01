Leeds United are reportedly very close to finally completing a transfer deal for Barcelona full-back Junior Firpo.

The former Real Betis ace has not quite settled at the Nou Camp and it seems he could now be set for a speedy move away from the club this summer.

Leeds have long been linked with Firpo and it now looks like the Yorkshire giants are closing in on bringing the 24-yearold to Elland Road.

Adam Crafton has provided an update on the situation, stating that Leeds are growing in confidence that this deal will be wrapped up imminently.

Marcelo Bielsa would do well to bring in this fine talent after a strong first season back in the Premier League after 16 years.

It seems clear Leeds will have great potential to aim for another top half finish next term if they get it right in this summer’s transfer market, and Firpo looks like a good start.