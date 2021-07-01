Liverpool and Manchester United given major update on £77million transfer

Liverpool and Manchester United have been given a major transfer update regarding a possible move for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

The France international has shone for the Bavarian giants down the years, scoring their famous winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

It remains to be seen if Coman’s time at Bayern could now be coming to an end, however, with recent transfer rumours suggesting he has admirers in the Premier League.

Liverpool and Man Utd are the main teams to be linked with Coman, but it perhaps seems likely that the Red Devils’ interest will now have cooled as they close in on the signing of Jadon Sancho in that area of the pitch.

Liverpool would do well to bring in Coman as an upgrade on the out-of-form Sadio Mane, but it looks like Bayern will demand £77million for the 25-year-old.

Reports in Germany claim that could be too expensive for Liverpool, so it remains to be seen how realistic this deal still is.

LFC recently did business with Bayern, however, as they signed Thiago Alcantara from the Bundesliga champions last year.