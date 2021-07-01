New Liverpool signing pictured on his way to Anfield

Ibrahima Konate has been pictured on his way to finally link up with new club Liverpool.

The young Frenchman joined the Reds from RB Leipzig earlier this summer, and it now seems he’s on his way to Anfield ahead of the start of the new season.

See below for the latest post on Konate’s Instagram…

Liverpool fans will be excited to see Konate in action, with a new centre-back urgently needed at the club this summer after so many injury problems in that department last season.

Konate looks a fine young player and should have a big future in the game, with the 22-year-old arriving for what is likely to be a bargain £34million.