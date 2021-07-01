Leeds United eye a second transfer from relegated La Liga side

Anybody can throw a lot of money at obviously brilliant players to improve a team, but the real skill comes in identifying talent in struggling teams and then turning them into stars at your own club.

It appears that Leeds United were keeping an eye on Huesca last season, as there have been plenty of rumours that they are planning to sign their left-back Javi Galan.

Interestingly it now looks like a second Huesca player is on their radar in midfielder Kelechi Nwakali, and he may be a familiar name to some as he was on the books of Arsenal as a kid but he didn’t break into the first team.

The 23-year-old is at his best as a number 10 but he can also play on either wing, while he only has a year left on his deal in Spain so he’s unlike to cost a lot of money.

Signing him would be a punt but he was a star for Nigeria at youth level in the 2015 World Cup so there’s clearly a lot of talent in there, and it would be interesting to see if Bielsa could coax the best out of him.