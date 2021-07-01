Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly on alert after it has emerged that Declan Rice has rejected two contract offers from West Ham.

The England international, currently on Euro 2020 duty with the Three Lions, is valued at around £100million by West Ham, but seems to now be signalling his intent to seal a big move away from his current club.

This is according to a report from the Telegraph, which names Man Utd and Chelsea as possible suitors for Rice this summer, whereas Manchester City would be more likely to step up their interest next year due to recently tying Fernandinho down to a new deal.

Rice could be an immense addition to United as an upgrade on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay, while Chelsea may well also feel he’d be an improvement on the somewhat inconsistent Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

Rice clearly looks good enough to be playing for a big six club, and it will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the weeks ahead.

This certainly doesn’t seem like an ideal situation for West Ham, though they will at least hope to make big money from the sale of the 22-year-old.

The Telegraph suggest they’d ask for around £100m for Rice, though the player himself would be disappointed if they rejected offers in the region of £60m.