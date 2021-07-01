There are so many different moving parts when it comes to a major transfer, but it looks like Man United are closing in on making two major additions to fill a couple of their biggest needs.

The potential deal to sign Jadon Sancho has been in the works for a while now, but it appears to be very close after United made an announcement on their official Twitter channel to say that an agreement was in place:

????? ??. We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Jadon Sancho to United! ???#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 1, 2021

That means their attention can now turn to filling the biggest need of signing a top-class centre back to partner Harry Maguire, and it appears that Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane could also be on the way.

Caught Offside understands that talks are ongoing and that Varane is pushing for the move to Old Trafford, while the potential rival for the deal was PSG but it’s now thought that they are going to sign Sergio Ramos instead and that allows United to go all-in on the Real Madrid defender:

"Le frère et agent de Sergio Ramos est à Paris. Il a préféré le PSG à deux clubs espagnols et deux clubs anglais. La qualité de vie a été un fait important dans sa décision" @mohamedbouhafsi donne des précisions sur le transfert de l'ancien madrilène au PSG. #rmclive pic.twitter.com/fxMjz8IyTc — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) July 1, 2021

Neither deal is fully complete yet but they both look close, and it means the team should be in a great position to push for the title and win some silverware next season if they can pull it off.

Another midfielder may also be required to fully complete the squad, but this would be a great start.