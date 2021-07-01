Man United could re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo for only £25m after Jorge Mendes meeting

History tells us that simply trying to force a number of stars into the same team doesn’t usually work, but a potential return to Old Trafford for Cristiano Ronaldo has been touted for years.

Juventus need to rebuild after failing to win the title last year so it’s naturally going to put Ronaldo’s future in question, while there is an argument to be made that it could make sense.

He’s at an age where he’s not the kind of player that a rebuilding team wants to build around, but he’s exactly what a contender who can’t get over the line requires.

He’ll guarantee you goals and his experience is immense, while there could be a spot for him at Old Trafford in the number 9 role with Rashford and Sancho causing havoc on either wing, but would it actually work?

The answer to that is probably not as he could disrupt the balance of the side, but the latest report from The Sun does suggest that he’s available for only £25m this summer after Jorge Mendes met with Juventus to discuss a possible exit.

They claim that a move to Old Trafford is possible after interest from United, but the problem here is his mammoth wages rather than the transfer fee so it’s still hard to see it actually happening.