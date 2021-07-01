Man United defender expected to complete loan move to double winners where he’ll gain European experience

Many thought that Leicester City winning the Premier League was the kind of thing that would never happen again, but St Johnstone were given a similar chance of winning the Scottish Cup and the Betfred Cup last season.

They went into the season with a very modest budget, while long-serving manager Tommy Wright had departed so club-legend Callum Davidson had a massive job on his hands in his first gig as a manager.

Realistically the fans would’ve settled for a year of safety and trying to rebuild, so to go and win the cup double was beyond anyone’s wildest expectations.

It does mean they now go into the Europa League and have a solid chance of making the group stages of the new Conference League if they lose that qualifier, so that should make them an attractive destination for a few players.

Danny McNamara was one of the main success stories of last season when he played so well in his loan spell that he was recalled by Millwall and put into the first team, but it might be a push for Reece Devine to match that:

Manchester United defender Reece Devine set to sign for St Johnstone https://t.co/y7SPVN4vst pic.twitter.com/jBBGC8llNK — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) July 1, 2021

It’s still a great chance for him after Scott Tanser left to join St Mirren, so Devine will battle it out with Callum Booth for the starting left wing-back spot in the team which tends to go with a back three.

Callum Davidson is quoted by the Courier as saying he’ll have no hesitation to throw him straight into the first team because of how highly he’s rated, and it will be interesting to see how he develops at McDiarmid Park this season.