Report suggests Man United can no longer afford major transfer after Jadon Sancho deal was completed

Manchester United may have been left without sufficient cash to sign Raphael Varane after completing the Jadon Sancho deal, according to The Athletic.

ESPN reported on Thursday morning that Man United were nearing an agreement with Real Madrid over Varane.

Harry Maguire is in dire need of a centre-back partner to compliment him, with Varane ticking most of the boxes.

However, can Man United ACTUALLY afford to sign the Frenchman from Real Madrid this summer?

The Athletic have casted doubt over the Red Devils’ ability to do so.

MORE: Manchester United wanted Jadon Sancho back in 2019 before signing questionable alternative

As per the report, Old Trafford sources have indicated that Man United do not have much money left after getting Jadon Sancho through the door.

The Athletic report that Man United parted with £73m to sign long-term target Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

While Varane is unlikely to cost that much, it’s unclear whether Man United can afford him without making a significant sale.

It would be a questionable decision for Man United to have blown their budget so early in the window on a player who can hardly be considered a necessity.

Surely they have a plan?

Click here for more of the latest Manchester United news