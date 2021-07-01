Menu

Manchester United target offered to PSG as makeweight, prefers move to Premier League

Duncan Castles has provided an update on the future of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane amid reported interest from Manchester United.

ESPN reported on Thursday morning that Man United were closing in on reaching an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Varane’s services.

Varane is one of the best centre-backs on the planet, with that report making it sound as though he was on his way to Old Trafford.

While he still may be, information provided by Duncan Castles suggests that it’s not as close to completion as previously suggested.

Man United target Raphael Varane in action for France

Castles took to Twitter to reveal that Varane had been offered as a makeweight in a deal for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

However, in more positive news from a Man United perspective, he is thought to be favouring a move to the Premier League.

All signs point to Varane heading out the Real Madrid exit door. Whether that will be to Man United, PSG or any other side remains to be seen.

