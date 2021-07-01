Man United tell German star “You’ll be the next player” as they push for huge transfer

Man United fans will be completely used to Ed Woodward’s style of transfer where a deal can take years, so many will be surprised to see them aggressively going after some big names this summer.

Signing a midfielder may not be the biggest priority as things stand but Paul Pogba is out of contract next summer and it’s likely that he will be sold if a new deal isn’t going to happen, so Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is emerging as one of their main targets.

It appears that he’s changed his agency recently so that always hints that a move could happen, while the latest reports state that United are really pushing for this to happen:

TRUE ? (one thing: he has beside his agent also the agent of @Manuel_Neuer) https://t.co/uGke2nhrSQ — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 1, 2021

He’s a goalscoring box-to-box midfielder who won’t bring as much flair or vision to the team as Pogba does, but in some ways that could free Bruno Fernandes up to be the creative force while the German piles into the box to stick a few in the back of the net.

This transfer may take some time yet as it’s clear that the player needs to be persuaded, but he looks like a great option if Pogba does leave.