Manchester United have confirmed they have agreed a deal ‘in principle’ to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

After weeks of negotiations, United have confirmed the deal is all-but done to bring long-term target Sancho to Old Trafford, with BBC reporting the fee agreed is £73million.

United say the deal is now only subject to ‘contractual terms and a medical’ which will take place after Sancho returns home from this summer’s Euro 2020, where he is competing with England.

The 21-year-old has been with Borussia Dortmund since 2017 when he joined as a youngster from Manchester City.

He will now return to Manchester but with United having been targeted by those at Old Trafford for more than a year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been keen to bolster his options ahead of this summer, and it appears he has now got his man with no obstacles expected from the contractual discussions and the medical.

Sancho made 104 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund in all, scoring 38 times.