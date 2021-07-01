Manchester United could be about to save more than £13million on the signing of Jadon Sancho after it was confirmed a transfer has been agreed.

United confirmed this afternoon that after weeks of negotiations, a deal has been agreed ‘in principle’ for Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho, who has been a target of the club’s for more than a year.

The deal is not completed yet, but contract talks and a medical will be discussed after the conclusion of England’s Euro 2020 efforts with the Three Lions currently in the quarter-finals of the competition.

MORE: Manchester United confirm agreement over Sancho transfer

According to BBC, the fee agreed upon after much negotiation is around £73million, and that means United could save a cool £13million on Sancho.

That’s because Transfermarkt, who are usually pretty conservative with their valuations of players, value Sancho at £86.1million as things stand.

Sancho has been a force for Dortmund since arriving in 2017 from Manchester City, scoring 38 goals in 104 Bundesliga appearances from out wide.

Still only 21 years of age, he is among the highest-rated young players in world football as things stand, and while it may look like United are spending big, they might just have got him for a cut-price if the fee reported is indeed accurate.