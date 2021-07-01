Sassuolo chief Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed that Arsenal have made an official bid to seal the transfer of exciting Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

Locatelli has really caught the eye in recent times, impressing for both Sassuolo in Serie A, and with the Italian national team at Euro 2020 so far this summer.

It’s little surprise to see top clubs circling for the 23-year-old midfielder, with Gazzetta dello Sport recently linking Arsenal as one of his suitors in the transfer market.

It now seems Arsenal’s interest is genuine, and very strong, with Carnevali admitting the Gunners are pushing hard to get a deal done for his star player.

However, he also mentions that talks are due to take place with Juventus, a club with whom Sassuolo have a strong relationship.

“Arsenal have made an official bid for Locatelli,” Carnevali told Sky Italia, as translated by the Daily Mirror. “They’re pushing hard to sign Manuel and it’s an important bid… we will see.

“Juventus also want Locatelli and we have a special relationship with them. A new meeting has been scheduled with Juve.”

Arsenal fans will hope they can move ahead of Juve in the race to sign Locatelli, who looks like he could be absolutely ideal for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The north London giants had Dani Ceballos on loan at the Emirates Stadium for two years, but he’s now returned to Real Madrid, and Locatelli seems ideal to come in as an upgrade in that area of the pitch.