Arsenal have held talks over midfielder transfer but remain realistic about their chances

Arsenal have reportedly held some talks with Sassuolo over a potential transfer deal for Manuel Locatelli this summer.

The Italy international has really caught the eye in Roberto Mancini’s side at Euro 2020 this summer, and it’s unsurprising to see plenty of transfer rumours involving the player dominating headlines at the moment.

According to Goal, despite Arsenal also being in some form of discussions with Sassuolo, there is the feeling within the Emirates Stadium that Juventus are the favourites to get a deal done for Locatelli.

In fact, the Gunners sense that their interest in Locatelli may be being utilised by Sassuolo in order to get a better bid from Juventus.

This follows Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali publicly confirming that Arsenal had made an offer for Locatelli, as also quoted in Goal’s report.

One imagines Locatelli himself would rather join Juventus than Arsenal right now, with the north London giants far from being the force they once were.

Juve, by contrast, could offer the 23-year-old a chance to play in the Champions League and compete for major honours in the near future.

Arsenal would undoubtedly do well to bring in this talent, however, with a replacement needed for Dani Ceballos after his underwhelming two-year loan spell at the club came to an end.