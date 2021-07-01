Newcastle fans give credit to Graeme Jones for pivotal input which helped England defeat Germany

The main source of pride at international tournaments comes from seeing one of your club’s players lighting it up, but it’s still great if you see a staff member having an impact behind the scenes.

England lost their strikers’ coach Allan Russell before the tournament, so Newcastle coach Graeme Jones was asked to step in to help Gareth Southgate’s team this summer.

The Chronicle have reported that he was seen by many Newcastle fans talking to Jack Grealish before he came on against Germany earlier in the week, and they suggest that he deserves a big amount of credit for his words of encouragement.

Grealish came up with the assist for Harry Kane which sealed the win and he really did help to change the game, but Jones maybe deserves a little bit of the credit too.