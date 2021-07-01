Newcastle United to make bid for £22m-rated Portugal international before the end of the week

Newcastle United will make an official bid for Benfica winger Rafa Silva before the end of the week, according to CM Jornal.

The Magpies, who were relegation-threatened for much of the 2020/21 campaign, turned things around at the eleventh-hour to secure a mid-table finish.

Steve Bruce will be keen to ensure that they don’t leave it so late next time around, with spending money this summer one way to help ensure that.

As per CM Jornal, Rafa Silva of Benfica has been identified as a player who Newcastle could bring in to strengthen. Though, no bid has yet been placed.

MORE: Newcastle avoid losing key player on a free transfer after new contract agreed

The report does claim, though, that Newcastle are thought to be set to launch an official bid to sign the 28-year-old before the end of the week.

CM Jornal’s belief is that Benfica will not accept any less than £22m in exchange for the winger. It’s unclear whether that’s a price Newcastle would be willing to pay.

Silva has made 23 appearances for the Portugal National Team. He would be a fine addition to Bruce’s attack.

Click here for more of the latest Newcastle United news