Norwich City and Rangers to fight over Colombian forward

The transfer window is now open, and clubs are free to pursue players to shape their squad for the 2021-22 season.

Steven Gerrard and his Rangers FC side are looking for ways to improve as they want to win the Scottish Premiership again next season.

According to Daily Record (via AS), the last Scottish Premier League champion would be preparing an offer of €3-million for Santiago Moreno, the winger of America de Cali.

The 21-year-old winger has 51 appearances for the Colombian squad, where he’s scored ten goals and registered seven assists. The report states that Rangers are said to be preparing a bid worth £2.6million.

However, the Scottish club faces competition Premier League side Norwich City and even some from Major League Soccer in the United States.

Moreno is a rising star in Colombian football, and if Rangers want to secure the transfer for another Cafetero, they’ll need to move fast before another club scoops him up.