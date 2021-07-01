Patrick Vieira to be handed £80million transfer budget at Crystal Palace

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira reportedly seems to be edging closer to the coming the new Crystal Palace manager.

The French tactician has been out of work since leaving his previous job at Ligue 1 side Nice, and we could now see the former Gunners captain in charge of a Premier League club.

Things seem to be progressing, despite their being caution from Palace’s end after a long and difficult managerial search this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

If everything goes through, Vieira would then apparently be handed as much as £80million to spend in the transfer market, according to the Mail.

This would be very interesting for the Eagles as they look set for a major rebuilding job after the departure of Roy Hodgson at the end of last season.

With Vieira at the helm and possibly a number of new signings coming in, we could see a very new-look side at Selhurst Park in the 2021/22 campaign.

Arsenal fans will surely also be keen to keep an eye on Vieira’s progress at Palace as he remains one of the finest players in their history, and surely a future candidate for manager if he can impress in English football.