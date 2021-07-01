Potential nightmare for Arsenal as Premier League rivals offer more money for key target rated at £50m

It’s always crucial to never really believe that a transfer is completed until a club formally announces the deal, but there was a widespread belief that Brighton star Ben White would be an Arsenal player next season.

There had been plenty of talk about the move, he would fit a position of need and he’s a young talent that they could build around for years, so this really could be the nightmare scenario for the Gunners if Everton get their way:

Everton are trying to gazump Arsenal in the race to sign Ben White after holding talks with Brighton over a £50m move for England defender… with club moving quickly in the transfer market after Rafa Benitez's appointment. [@MailSport] https://t.co/WYyH3Gf953 — Z (@ZRAFC) July 1, 2021

The report claims that Brighton want around £50m to let him go but Everton have offered more money than Arsenal and it’s also claimed that the player could be interested.

They do state that White was keen to move to Arsenal so hope isn’t lost here for the Gunners, but the problem is that it’s suggested that Rafa Benitez has really pushed to make White his first major signing and he’s impressed with the effort that’s been made to get him on board.

There are several moving parts here as some of Everton’s bid would be spread over a few years and there would be add-ons so Arsenal could still manage to complete the signing, but there’s clear competition for his signature and you know a large section of the support will be furious if they miss out.