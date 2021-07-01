Manchester City ready to discuss long-term contract with star linked with Tottenham transfer

Manchester City are reportedly ready to hold talks with Raheem Sterling over a new long-term contract.

This is despite recent transfer rumours suggesting Sterling could be on his way out of the Etihad Stadium this summer, possibly as part of the club’s bid to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Sterling was reportedly not keen on joining Spurs as part of the Kane deal, and it now looks like his superb form at Euro 2020 could help earn him a new contract at City anyway.

Pep Guardiola would surely do well to keep the 26-year-old, who has shown at this summer’s European Championships what an elite talent he is.

Sterling was man of the match in our England player ratings for the 2-0 win over Germany, and he’s been such a big part of City’s recent success as well.

Sterling’s current contract expires in 2023, and it’s now expected that he and City will sit down to discuss an extension later this summer.