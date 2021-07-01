Marcus Rashford sends message to Jadon Sancho after Manchester United transfer is officially announced

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has sent a welcome message to Jadon Sancho after the players moved to Old Trafford was made official.

The England international has finally been announced by Man Utd, arriving after four seasons at Borussia Dortmund, where he’s shown himself to be one of the most exciting young players in world football.

Sancho looks like just the kind of signing the Red Devils need right now, and it seems clear Rashford is happy to see his fellow England international join him at Old Trafford…

Rashford and Sancho should form a fine partnership in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side next season, though there’s also a chance they’ll be competing for a place in the front three.

United fans will be thrilled this long-running saga has finally come to an end, and it surely bodes well for the 2021/22 season ahead.

MUFC weren’t too far off challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title last term, and a signing like Sancho could make all the difference in the new campaign.