River Plate starlet departs on a free transfer to a sign with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt

The contract of Rafael Santos Borré has expired, and the 25-year-old is a free agent and could be departing River Plate for Europe.

According to German football journalist Max Bielefeld, the Colombia international is heading to the Bundesliga as Santos Borré has agreed to a four-year contract with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Santos Borré had hoped to agree to a contract extension as he would’ve wanted to leave a transfer sum for the player. However, both parties reached no deal, and now the striker leaves and will likely head to Germany following the conclusion of the Copa America.

Frankfurt is currently coming off a bombshell by selling André Silva to RB Leipzig for 25 million euros. They understand that the replacement due to the conditions and the cost of signing him is Santos Borré.

Borré leaves River playing 149 games, scoring 56 goals and giving 20 assists. He also has six titles, among which the 2018 Copa Libertadores against Boca Juniors.