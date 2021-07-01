Menu

West Ham ask about possible transfer deal for Serie A ace who is available this summer

Everton FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United have reportedly asked about a potential transfer deal for Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen this summer.

The Sweden international spent last season on loan in the Premier League with Everton, but it seems the Toffees have decided not to keep him permanently.

MORE: Huge blow as Declan Rice snubs TWO West Ham contract offers

It is also being reported that Roma have no intention of keeping awesome around next season, so this could open the door for West Ham to make their move.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United to make bid for £22m-rated Portugal international before the end of the week
Harry Kane “knows” his next transfer destination, claims Tottenham legend
How Manchester United and Chelsea could lineup after signing £100M transfer target

Latest reports claim the Hammers have initiated contact about possibly signing Olsen, in what could be a smart piece of business to give them a long-term replacement for the ageing Lukasz Fabianski.

It seems Real Sociedad and Lille could also be in the running to snap up the 31-year-old.

More Stories robin olsen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.