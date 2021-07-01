RyanAir have sent a cheeky dig to Arsenal in a Twitter post about now-former Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Messi became a free agent this morning following the expiration of his Barcelona contract, though the Catalan club remain confident of getting a new deal sorted with Financial Fair Play the only concern as things stand.

That’s according to Barcelona president Joan Laporta, and Sky Sports put a tweet out saying as much, reporting that Laporta had said he is confident of completing the deal.

MORE: Arsenal target pens new deal and increases buy-back clause

And airline RyanAir quote retweeted that and sent a dig aimed at Arsenal in a bid to promote their €5 one-way flight offer.

The tweet played on Manchester City’s interest in Messi last summer, reading: “Ryanair can confirm Manchester City have shown interest in paying our €5 Barcelona to Manchester fare immediately.

“Talks with Arsenal have broken down as we refuse to allow our €5 fare to London be paid over the next 5 years.”

Ryanair can confirm Manchester City have shown interest in paying our €5 Barcelona to Manchester fare immediately. Talks with Arsenal have broken down as we refuse to allow our €5 fare to London be paid over the next 5 years. https://t.co/OKNwQNDUR3 — Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 1, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Arsenal insult is based on the fact the Gunners have been conservative in their spending in recent years, and even in the case of Nicolas Pepe, who signed for more than £70million, only £20million was paid upfront with the rest paid across several installments.

Thankfully for Arsenal fans, that their club’s spending habits may be about to change this summer with a £50million deal for Ben White already on track, according to football.london.