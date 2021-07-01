Arsenal CLEARED to seal transfer of Bundesliga star after surprise development

Arsenal have reportedly been cleared to seal the transfer of RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer this summer.

The Gunners are one of a number of long-time admirers of the Austria international, and German outlet Bild claim that Leipzig have surprisingly decided they’re ready to green-light his exit this summer.

There has previously been talk of Sabitzer also being a target for Tottenham for around £34million, but it now seems Arsenal are being most strongly linked with him.

However, Bild also mention AC Milan and Roma as potential suitors for Sabitzer, who has shown himself to be a superb all-rounder in midfield in recent seasons.

The 27-year-old can play as a central playmaker-style of player, but has also shone in wide positions.

That kind of versatility could be ideal for Arsenal as they look in need of both alternatives to inconsistent performers like Willian and Nicolas Pepe. and also a long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil, and alternative to Martin Odegaard.