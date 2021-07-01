Menu

Sergio Ramos agrees two-year deal with next club, journalist claims

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Former Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos has agreed a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain, according to RMC Sport reporter Mohamed Bouhafsi

Ramos departed Real Madrid after the expiration of his contract, with the next step in his career being unclear.

That is, until Mohamed Bouhafsi, RMC Sport, took to Twitter on Thursday evening to reveal that the Spanish icon was on his way to the Parc des Princes.

PSG already have Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos to choose from at centre-back, so signing Ramos, presumably on high wages, will raise some eyebrows.

sergio ramos 2021

Sergio Ramos in action for Real Madrid

However, if they want to have any chance of convincing Kylian Mbappe to sign a contract extension, the club’s hierarchy will be keenly aware that they need to bring high-profile players through the door.

Even at 34-years-old, Ramos remains among the best centre-backs in the world, as well as being one of the most recognisable footballers in any team anywhere.

With PSG’s main ambition to win the Champions League, they could hardly have signed themselves a player better equipped to help them achieve that.

