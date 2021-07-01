Paris Saint-Germain are said to be in advanced talks with former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos.

Ramos is officially a free agent as of this morning after his Real Madrid contract was allowed to expire, despite attempts from both parties to extend it.

Los Blancos did make an offer to extend Ramos’ contract, but as the defender has admitted since, he left it ‘too late’ to agree the new deal and the offer was taken off the table.

MORE: Chelsea make an offer to sign free agent Ramos

The centre-back is now looking for a new club, and it seems the wait will not be a particularly long one, with PSG – who have been favourites to land his signature since the news emerged of his Real Madrid exit – said to be in advanced talks.

According to ESPN, talks have advanced over the last week and a final decision from Ramos is expected in the ‘coming days’.

It comes after Spanish football show El Chiringuito claimed Chelsea had submitted an offer to land Ramos this summer.

It now looks as though PSG will be the club to get the deal done, but the transfer does not come without risk.

Ramos spent much of last season out with injury, missing as many as 35 games for Real Madrid.

PSG will be hoping they are getting a much fitter Ramos, particularly given the defender’s wages are likely to be towards the upper end.