Tottenham legend Teddy Sheringham admits he would have liked to see Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers come in this summer.

Spurs had been linked strongly with Rodgers and a number of other names in recent times, though they yesterday named Nuno Espirito Santo as their replacement for Jose Mourinho.

Still, it seems Sheringham is not convinced, and feels Rodgers is clearly the right man for the job after his fine work at Leicester.

“It’s a strange situation at Tottenham at the moment. Very, very strange,” Sheringham said, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at the launch of their European Championships 5-a-side Bet.

“For the way Daniel Levy has run the club over the last 10/15 years, it’s amazing he sacked one manager and didn’t know who was coming in.

“Maybe he was speaking to Mauricio Pochettino and it was just a formality that he thought he was going to return, but it just seems like a car crash at the moment.

“How a top firm like that can sack a manager and not have a replacement lined up straight away; when Poch went, Jose Mourinho was in the door within about 12 hours. Something’s gone wrong somewhere. For them not to have had someone else lined up, it’s a weird situation for a big club like Tottenham Hotspur.

“I’d have liked Brendan Rodgers to have gone there. I think they should have got him three or four years ago, when they probably had a better chance of getting him.

“He’s a proven manager who takes the game to his opponents, he knows what he wants and how to get his point across. He would’ve been a perfect fit for Tottenham.”