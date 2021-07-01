Transfer insider details conversations over bringing Wolves star to Crystal Palace

Speaking on ‘The Football Terrace‘ YouTube channel, transfer insider Dean Jones has provided insight into Crystal Palace’s failed attempts to sign Adama Traore.

Adama is somewhat of an enigma. He’s evidently talented, possessing unbelievable dribbling ability and athletic advantages over virtually every opponent.

However, the Spaniard does not contribute, in terms of goals or assists, nearly as much as he should.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t appear to have deterred Crystal Palace, who while speaking on The Football Terrace, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed tried to sign the winger.

Jones’ belief is that Palace’s interest in Adama was driven by their intention to appoint former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo, as he revealed to The Football Terrace.

“He [Nuno Espirito Santo] also wanted to take Adama Traore to Crystal Palace, and Crystal Palace were basically told by him, ‘do that deal and then I’ll join’. And they’re like, ‘no, we want you, we don’t want Adama Traore first, let’s get you and then we’ll do that’. And he’s like, ‘no, do it the other way around’ and they’re like ‘no’.”

In the end, Nuno has gone on to sign along the dotted line with Tottenham, with Adama still playing his football with Wolves.

Though, the Telegraph have previously reported that Chelsea are interested in signing the 25-year-old.

