Man United transfer target with “fantastic right foot” could give Solskjaer’s side an important extra dimension, says ex-Red Devil

Manchester United transfer target Kieran Trippier could be a useful extra option in the squad, rather than a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Luke Chadwick.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick praised the qualities of Trippier after his fine performances for England at Euro 2020 so far.

Whether in his natural role of right-back, or playing further forward as a wing-back, or even filling in on the left-hand side, Trippier has shown what an important part of this England squad he is.

The Atletico Madrid ace has recently been linked strongly with Man Utd by the Telegraph and others, but it’s worth noting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already has a quality player in that position in the form of Wan-Bissaka.

Chadwick thinks, however, that there could be a role for both players in this United squad, as Trippier would give them more of an attacking option on the right-hand side, and perhaps give Solskjaer the option to change his formation a bit more, as is increasingly useful in the modern game.

“I think what Trippier offers is wonderful delivery, whether from wide positions or set plays, he’s got a fantastic right foot on him,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Probably the one thing that Wan-Bissaka has improved on but could still add to is his end-product, so it might be that he’d be more suited to a more central role.

“If Trippier was at United it would give them more options with the players they’ve got to play three at the back, and to experiment more with different formations which seems to be increasingly the norm at top clubs, and of course we saw it from England against Germany.

“The more top players you have, the better it is for the squad, and I think Trippier fits that mould. I don’t think he’d replace Wan-Bissaka by any stretch of the imagination, but he’d certainly add to the squad.”