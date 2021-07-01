Menu

Update for Barcelona fans as Lionel Messi is now officially a FREE AGENT

FC Barcelona
We tend to think of free agents as players that a club didn’t want so they were allowed to leave, but that certainly isn’t the case with Lionel Messi as he’s still one of the best in the world.

His future has been up in the air for over a year as he’s clearly been unhappy with many things behind the scenes at Barcelona, but it was clear that Joan Laporta becoming the President did fix some of those problems.

We are now into July so his contract has technically expired, and it means Messi is technically a free agent and he’s no longer a Barcelona player:

It’s notable that he hasn’t been strongly linked with a move elsewhere so it still feels like he will sign a new Barca contract, and that certainly seems to be the plan just now:

Of course there will be speculation until this is sorted, and it has to be an anxious situation for all the Barca fans.

