We all like to see a bit of imagination when clubs announce some of their transfers, and Scottish football does offer up some interesting accounts to follow.

It’s hard to beat whoever runs the Montrose account as it’s about as rogue as it gets, while Partick Thistle gained notoriety for managing to shoehorn “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” into the announcement of Scott Tiffoney.

St Johnstone have to step up their game as there are more eyes on the account after a famous cup double last season, and the signing of former Millwall defender James Brown has gained the approval from the daughter of the actual James Brown who sang the song:

It’s one of the better announcements that you’ll see and it’s a warm welcome for the player who was on loan at Perth last season, but it’s unlikely that Deanna will care as much when glen Middleton returns on loan or the next piece of business is formally announced.