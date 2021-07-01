New details likely to infuriate West Ham fans amid interest from Man United and Chelsea in star man

The contract proposals rejected by Manchester United and Chelsea target Declan Rice include less cash than is paid to Andriy Yarmolenko, according to ExWHUemployee.

On Thursday morning, the Telegraph reported that Rice had turned down two contract offers from West Ham, with both Man United and Chelsea interested in signing the England international.

Naturally, when a player shows unwillingness to extend his contract amid interest from clubs of that stature, the assumption is that they’re merely looking to force a move, but that might not be the case in this instance.

ExWHUemployee, who tends to have the inside track on all things West Ham, revealed in wake of the news that Rice had not even been offered a salary the size of that paid to Andriy Yarmolenko.

The information about Rice is true. This is because the contract offers have been below what Yarmolenko is currently on, what Hernandez was on and other well paid players. For the player to stay at the club and turn down big moves the pay needs to reflect his ability — ExWHUemployee (@ExWHUemployee) July 1, 2021

Yarmolenko clocked just 362 minutes of Premier League action last campaign. His influence at the London Stadium pales in comparison to Rice’s, so why isn’t the midfielder valued as highly?

The West Ham board really need to adjust their expectations here if they want to have any chance at all of keeping Rice out of the grasp of Man United and Chelsea.

