Inter Miami are said to have pulled out of a move for Arsenal veteran Willian over wage demands.

According to a report from the Sun, Miami are looking to offload designated player Rodolfo Pizarro this month back to Mexico in order to free up a designated player spot.

And it was thought that Willian, who struggled at Arsenal last season following his free move from Chelsea, could be the man to fill that spot.

MORE: Arsenal target pens new contract with release clause no longer active

But the report claims the veteran wanted as much as £167,000 per week – that’s £8.7million per year – and that has caused the David Beckham’s club to pull out of the deal.

Wages in MLS simply don’t cater for that level of earnings with Inter Miami’s current highest earner – Gonzalo Higuain – currently earning £80,500 per week, which is £4.19million per year.

Willian wanted more than double that and it now looks as though those demands have cost the winger a move to South Florida.

And that could also be bad news for Arsenal who may well want to reinvest Willian’s wages into a new signing this summer given how out of sorts the Brazilian was last season.