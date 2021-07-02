It’s been quite the week for Everton Football Club.

The appointment of Rafa Benitez to replace Carlo Ancelotti as their first-team manager hasn’t been well received by the locals to say the least.

Having been a former chief of their arch rivals, Liverpool, crossing the Merseyside divide was never going to be an easy transition for the Spaniard.

However, if he’s able to restore the club to anything like their former glory, his prior allegiance is likely to be quickly forgotten.

The news of Benitez’s hire isn’t the only seismic event to happen at the club this week either.

According to the Liverpool ECHO, the architects for their new Bramley Dock stadium have been the subject of a huge takeover.

Pattern Architects have been taken over by BDP, who are said to be a major international practice of architects, designers, engineers and urbanists based in London.

The new company will now be known as BDP Pattern.