Arsenal interested in Euro 2020 performer with €25M deal mooted as possibility

Arsenal are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach striker Breel Embolo, according to Todo Fichajes.

Embolo has hardly set the world alite since joining Gladbach from Schalke, but his performances for Switzerland at Euro 2020 have put the 24-year-old on the map.

If Todo Fichajes are to be believed, Embolo has earned himself a spot on Mikel Arteta’s list of summer transfer targets, as the Gunners look to build upon an eighth-place finish.

The report claims that his Euro 2020 form has made Arteta an admirer, with a potential €25m (£21.5m) deal being mooted as a possibility.

The rumour mill does tend to go wild during major tournaments, with them taking place in the midst of a transfer window.

It’s oftentimes difficult to differentiate between legitimate and fabricated transfer rumours, so you need to remain vigilant.

We will see if Arsenal firm up their reported interest in Embolo with a bid. At that price, it’d certainly be worth a punt…

