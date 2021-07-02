It’s been a number of years since Brendan Rodgers stood on the touchline as manager of Liverpool, however, his latest decision may well have impacted his former club.

Now Leicester boss, Rodgers has turned the Foxes into a terrific and fluid attacking outfit, and one who genuinely belong in the Europa League.

Given their upcoming European tests, the squad needs to be upgraded in certain areas, and to that end, Patson Daka has been secured by the Midlands-based outfit.

Theoretically, that should mean that Leicester have no further need to hire any more strikers in the current summer transfer window.

To that end, previous target, Odsonne Edouard of Celtic, will be up for grabs, and with Liverpool potentially needing competition for the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, the Liverpool ECHO suggest that Jurgen Klopp could make a move.

At just 23 years of age, there’s plenty of scope for the player to have his development enhanced at Anfield, and it remains to be seen if the Reds will make a bid.