Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has completed his loan move to Norwich City ahead of the new season.

Gilmour is one of the highest-rated youngsters to come out of the Cobham academy in recent years, and he already has a handful of senior appearances for Chelsea, and he also represented Scotland at Euro 2020 this summer.

But ahead of next season, the midfielder needs more regular game time, and despite his obvious talent, that is something he is unlikely to get at Chelsea going into the 2021/22 campaign.

The Champions League winners have a wealth of talent in midfield between the likes of Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz.

That means Gilmour needs to go out on loan to get that regular football, and to that end, it has been confirmed that he has joined newly promoted Norwich City on a season-long deal.

The 20-year-old will now continue his development in the Premier League, with the Canaries looking to establish themselves this time around having bounced between the Championship and the top flight in recent seasons.

Here’s how some Chelsea fans have reacted to the deal on Reddit.

Moistsheepherder: “Super excited for this loan. I think this is exactly what he needs to break into our first team next season. Go on Billy G!”

Radulum: “Really hope he flourishes there. I imagine Tuchel and Farke spoke at length about how to integrate him and they’re on the same page.”

DoinWhale – “Good on ya Billy! Go boss their midfield and come back ready to really take that next step in your Chelsea career.”

Opouser: “Genuinely excited to watch them play next season.”

Magicweasel69: “Stay healthy, grow, and we will see you soon billy! KTBFFH!”

CXFB122302: “Awesome move for Billy. Really looking forward to seeing what he can do with regular first team minutes.”