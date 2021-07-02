There isn’t much time to go before players from Premier League clubs will be reporting back for pre-season.

Chelsea will be looking to kick off the new campaign in the same way in which they ended the last one, and to that end, Thomas Tuchel, is already looking at which players can strengthen his European champions.

The Blues are in the perfect position to be able to attract the best footballing talent that their European and world competitors have to offer, so Tuchel’s potential first acquisition will probably come as something of a surprise.

According to the Daily Express, the German could be about to offer Crystal Palace custodian, Wayne Hennessy, a permanent deal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are without a third-choice keeper after Willy Caballero decided to leave the club, and clearly Tuchel wants back-up to both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It’s still a strange choice to make as your first signing though.