Chelsea target sends good luck message to Blues star on Instagram amid transfer speculation

Chelsea target Declan Rice has been spotted in the Instagram comments of Norwich City-bound Billy Gilmour – who he never played with during his time with the Blues.

Both Rice and Gilmour have come through Chelsea’s academies, but there’s no crossover in the timeline. Rice was released by the club in 2014, while Gilmour only arrived from Rangers three years later in 2017.

It’s hard to imagine how the pair could’ve developed a close relationship while never playing for the same side, and actually being under contract with two London rivals.

However, Rice, who was linked with a return to Chelsea by the Telegraph on Thursday, clearly feels pally enough with Gilmour to jump into his Instagram comments and wish him luck at Norwich City.

Billy Gilmour’s IG ??? pic.twitter.com/jauXSt5wEh — The Chelsea Debate (@chelsea_debate) July 2, 2021

Perhaps it’s perfectly innocent and the pair have merely crossed paths off the field, but amid links to Chelsea, and sandwiched in between a host of Chelsea stars, it’s hard not to join the dots.

Chelsea are without an archetypal defensive midfielder within their squad. Whether Rice will be the man to change that is up to Thomas Tuchel and Marina Granovskaia.

