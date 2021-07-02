Chelsea confirm departure of academy graduate on permanent basis

Chelsea academy graduate Luke McCormick has left the club on a permanent basis, the Blues have confirmed via an official statement.

Chelsea are renowned for stockpiling talented young players, both from home and abroad.

Whether it be by churning them out from their world-class academy, or signing them from overseas, those pulling the strings at Stamford Bridge are always keen to ensure they have a plethora of talent on their books.

Unfortunately for players like Luke McCormick, who played in the same Chelsea youth side as now England international Mason Mount, not everyone’s going to make it.

Having never made a senior appearance for the club at 22-years-old, the attacker has now departed, with Chelsea confirming via an official statement that he has signed for AFC Wimbledon.

McCormick is still young and will be hoping that he can make a career for himself in League One, where he will presumably be given the first-team opportunities he requires to develop as a player.

