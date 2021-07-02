A player moving home doesn’t necessarily mean that they going to leave a club, but it’s a pretty clear sign that they could be on their way.

Reiss Nelson has been touted as a star of the future at Arsenal for a few years now, but his development did seem to stall last season when he struggled to get into the first team.

He’ll turn 22 later this year so playing U23 football isn’t going to help anymore, and it means that something will need to change next season.

A loan move would make sense, but that it complicated after it was revealed that his contract only runs until the end of this season, although an extension offer is on the table:

Important piece of info on Reiss Nelson (and a mea culpa). His contract expires in 2022, Arsenal do not have an option as was reported at the time. It does not run until 2023 as is suggested on websites such as Transfermarkt. Extension offer on the table, as reported yesterday. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) July 2, 2021

Further reports are emerging which suggest that his home has been put up for sale for around £3m, so many will see that as an indication that he could leave this summer:

'Soccer Star Reiss Nelson’s has put his London home for sale. Arsenal forward's contract is set to expire next summer. [@MansionGlobal] https://t.co/lCpfQm7Mgq — Z (@ZRAFC) July 2, 2021

Maybe he’s just looking to upgrade to somewhere better when he signs that new deal, but this is one to watch over the next few weeks.