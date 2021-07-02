Chelsea and their supporters will be disappointed to learn that talk of Bayern Munich reigniting their interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi is in fact the work of the player’s entourage.

Journalist Kerry Hau, of Sporx and Goal, took to social media to report that the rumours were in fact ‘scattered’ by the 20-year-old’s entourage in an effort to ‘pressure’ Chelsea.

The Times reported a couple of weeks ago that Bayern renewed their interest, a couple of years after having four transfer bids worth up to £35m rejected for the talent.

Hau reiterates that the Hudson-Odoi environment have done this in an attempt to change the ace’s situation at the club, due to the England international playing a minimal role under Thomas Tuchel.

– LF/RF: Die Gerüchte um #HudsonOdoi wurden in erster Linie wieder einmal von dessen Umfeld gestreut, um Chelsea Druck zu machen, weil er unter Tuchel kaum spielt. Höchstens bei einem Coman-Verkauf könnte sich in diese Richtung etwas tun. — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) July 1, 2021

Hudson-Odoi impressed in Tuchel’s first match as Chelsea boss, starring as a wing-back against Wolves, but the talent was largely used in a substitute role after that, making 18 appearances under the tactician that has transformed the Blues.

Hau reports that there could only be movement on the Hudson-Odoi front were Kingsley Coman to be sold this summer, amid a contract standoff with the Bavarians.

Chelsea supporters will be happy to see there’s little truth to the rumours surrounding Hudson-Odoi, but will be annoyed to see that they are the false product of the player’s entourage.