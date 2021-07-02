Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique has raved about Alexander Isak to our friends at Empire of the Kop and believes that the Reds signing the Real Sociedad striker this summer would be a ‘no-brainer’.

Liverpool have been linked with the 21-year-old as of late, with Noticias de Gipuzkoa noting that the Reds have tracked the centre-forward closely, as a replacement for Roberto Firmino.

Enrique, who spent five years with the Anfield outfit, shared that he’s been fortunate enough to watch the Swede live as he stars in his homeland of Spain, adding that Isak is a ‘top player’.

The former left-back believes that Isak has ‘everything’, reiterating that the fact Isak is ‘very fast’ and ‘technically gifted’ should also allow Jurgen Klopp to call on the 6ft4 ace as a winger.

Isak has notched an impressive return of 33 goals in 89 appearances for Sociedad since summer of 2019, reestablishing himself as one to watch after things never worked out at Borussia Dortmund.

Enrique also discussed apparent interest from the Merseyside club in Donyell Malen, but stressed that whilst the Dutchman is also a ‘great talent’, he’d ‘go for’ the more experienced and proven Isak.

Here is what Enrique had to say on Isak, preferring the Swede to developing starlet Donyell Malen:

“I know Alexander Isak very well from watching him with Real Sociedad, and before the pandemic I was able to watch him live and in person. For me, he is a top player and I would be very happy if Liverpool signed him.”

“He’s quick, strong – he has everything. While he didn’t score for Sweden at Euro 2020, he scored 17 goals in La Liga last season while still being very, very young.”

“He did just sign a new contract with Real Sociedad, though, so his price will increase, but I think we can still get him.”

“Realistically speaking, I don’t believe we will sign a player like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe this summer. I wish we could, but Isak would be a very, very good signing.”

“He’s very fast and technically gifted – he’d be able to play on the wings for Liverpool, maybe more so the left wing, as well as playing centrally because he can cut inside.”

“Donyell Malen is another reported target, I’ve taken a look at his numbers and he has surprised me. Arsenal sold him to PSV for £600,000, which now looks like a big mistake. He scored 27 goals last season, which is an incredible number for a 22-year-old.”

“I know more about Isak, signing him would be a no-brainer, but from what I’ve seen from Malen, bringing him to Anfield would also be an easy decision.”

“Malen is also very strong and technically gifted, especially for a player of his age, so he fits the type of what Liverpool should be looking at this summer to compete with Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.”

“But, out of the two, I’d go for Isak – obviously the Holland league is not as good as the Spanish Liga, but Malen is another great talent.”

Liverpool’s task of recruiting Isak has now become even more difficult, with official announcement that the talented striker signed a new contract with Sociedad yesterday, tying him down until 2026.

Isak’s price will definitely increase, especially after he turned in some solid displays at the Euros, but at least the Reds won’t lose out by way of Dortmund landing a cut-price deal, as their buyback clause has been bought out, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Isak would offer a different dimension to the Liverpool attack than what we’ve seen in recent years under Klopp, the Swede would bring a physical preference, whilst also boasting quality technique.