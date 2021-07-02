Menu

Ex-Tottenham star to join Leeds United if current club lower their transfer demands

After what was a superb first season back in the English top-flight for a decade and a half, Leeds United need to build on what they did in 2020/21 in order to facilitate improvement.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side should hopefully be able to welcome supporters back to Elland Road in their droves next season, and so the club need a first-team squad to get them on the edge of their seats week in and week out.

According to Football Insider, ex-Tottenham Hotspur star, Noni Madueke, currently with PSV Eindhoven, could be the subject of an imminent bid from the Yorkshire-based outfit.

Noni Madueke in action for PSV

It was thought that any deal was dead in the water after the Dutch side demanded in the region of £25m for Madueke’s services.

However, Football Insider understand that there have been third-party talks taking place and, as a result, a fee of around £20m could be enough for Bielsa to get his man.

