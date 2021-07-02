After what was a superb first season back in the English top-flight for a decade and a half, Leeds United need to build on what they did in 2020/21 in order to facilitate improvement.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side should hopefully be able to welcome supporters back to Elland Road in their droves next season, and so the club need a first-team squad to get them on the edge of their seats week in and week out.

MORE: Why Rafa Benitez has made a huge mistake

According to Football Insider, ex-Tottenham Hotspur star, Noni Madueke, currently with PSV Eindhoven, could be the subject of an imminent bid from the Yorkshire-based outfit.

It was thought that any deal was dead in the water after the Dutch side demanded in the region of £25m for Madueke’s services.

More Stories / Latest News Spurs defender has made it clear he wants to leave this summer in massive exit Leeds United targeting highly-rated South American currently on Copa America duty Former player names Liverpool XI with two possible signings that could “go for every trophy next season”

However, Football Insider understand that there have been third-party talks taking place and, as a result, a fee of around £20m could be enough for Bielsa to get his man.