Former OM forward Florian Thauvin states denying AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, and Lyon in favor for move to Mexico

Former Olympique de Marseille forward Florian Thauvin suprised many with his decision to join Tigres UNAL in Mexico.

The 28-year-old spoke to Mexican media outlet Multimedios (via AS), where the French international stated that he turned down clubs in Europe to begin this venture in Mexico.

According to the interview, Thauvin had offers from AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, and Olympique Lyonnais. All these clubs could use some help on their attack.

“We spoke with Milan since September. Since January, I had the offer from Paolo Maldini; then Marseille made me a very big offer, from Lyon, from Atlético Madrid, then Tigres came, and everything happened,” Thauvin said.

The Italian club is returning to the UEFA Champions League and needs the depth for their fixtures in 2021-22. The La Liga side needs additional scoring, considering they’re relying on a Luis Suarez in his mid-30’s. Finally, Lyon saw the loss of Memphis Depay and needed someone to replace him with this summer.

The France international went on to state that he wanted a change of scenery and the decision to leave for Mexico was not financially motivated. He added that these clubs offer a significant amount of money.

“I didn’t feel good at Marseille, I didn’t feel good in my life, my life changed a lot because my son arrived, so I needed to change my life. I don’t like talking about money; I’m not at Tigres for that,” Thauvin said.

“In France, in Spain or Italy gave me a lot of money too. If I wanted to play for money, I don’t come to Mexico; I would have played in China or Saudi Arabia. I have everything here to be happy, to play soccer, the fans, a very big club, titles; there is everything.”